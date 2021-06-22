Pearlmark, OTH Buy Two Multifamily Properties in San Antonio Totaling 560 Units

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between Chicago-based investment firm Pearlmark and Austin-based Old Three Hundred Capital LLC (OTH) has purchased Park West and Parliament Bend, two adjacent multifamily properties in San Antonio totaling 560 units. According to Apartments.com, Park West features studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, volleyball court, playground and a dog park. Parliament Bend offers one- and two-bedroom units as well as fitness and business centers, outdoor grilling and picnic areas, a dog park and onsite laundry facilities. The new ownership will implement a value-add program.