Vinty Apartments in Elizabeth, New Jersey, represents Phase I of a larger project. The developers plan to lease up the remaining multifamily units and the remaining commercial space before breaking ground on the three additional sites.
Pearlmark Provides $10M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartments

by Taylor Williams

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Chicago-based lender and investment firm Pearlmark has provided a $10 million mezzanine loan for the refinancing of Vinty Apartments, a 267-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Elizabeth. The five-story building includes 27,000 square feet of retail space that is 68 percent leased. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a game room, fitness center and a juice bar. Michael Klein and Steven Klein of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of the sponsor, a partnership between LeCesse Development Corp. and MAS Development Group. Vinty Apartments was 85 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.

