Pearlmark Provides $15.5M Mezzanine Debt Investment for Industrial Portfolio in Metro Kansas City, St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY AND ST. LOUIS — Pearlmark has provided a $15.5 million mezzanine debt investment for the refinancing of a 10-property industrial portfolio in metro Kansas City and St. Louis. The warehouse and light industrial assets total 1.9 million square feet and are fully leased. Five properties are located in metro Kansas City and five are in metro St. Louis. The assets were constructed between 1994 and 2021. Pearlmark made the investment on behalf of Pearlmark Mezzanine Realty Partners V LP. An entity managed by Argentic Investment Management LLC provided the senior loan. SparrowHawk owns the portfolio. Brian Walsh of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of SparrowHawk. Mark Witt led the transaction on an internal basis for Pearlmark.

