Vista-65-Queens
Situated on Queens Boulevard in Rego Park, Vista 65 is a newly-delivered, 22-story mixed-use building that benefits from both the 421-a and ICAP tax abatement programs.
Pearlmark Provides $27M Mezzanine Loan for Queens Mixed-Use Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Chicago-based Pearlmark has provided a $27 million mezzanine loan for Vista 65, a 22-story mixed-use building located in the Rego Park area of Queens. Vista 65 comprises 186 multifamily units, 86,500 square feet of commercial space and a parking garage. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood floors, and amenities include a fitness center, lounge, children’s play area and a rooftop terrace. Varde Partners is the senior lender on the property. Henry Bodek of Galaxy Capital arranged the loan on behalf of the sponsor, RB Realty Capital.

