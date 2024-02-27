Pearlmark Provides $33M Mezzanine Debt for Active Adult Development in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Pearlmark has provided a $33 million mezzanine loan for the development of RISE @ Glen Kernan Park, a 308-unit active adult residential development in Jacksonville’s Southside neighborhood. Pearlmark closed the financing via its Pearlmark Mezzanine Realty Partners V LP investment vehicle. Benefit Street Partners provided the senior debt piece, the amount of which was not disclosed. Taylor Williams of Walker & Dunlop arranged the project capitalization on behalf of the borrower, RISE, a locally based multifamily development firm with five other projects in the Jacksonville market.

RISE @ Glen Kernan Park is situated near the Mayo Clinic and St. Johns Town Center and is reserved for households age 55 years and older. Upon completion, the 30-acre project will comprise 236 residential units and 72 cottages. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, yoga and group fitness space, media lounge, resort-style pool, pickleball courts, dog park and a party room.