Pearlmark Provides $58M Mezzanine Loan for Multifamily Development in D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pearlmark has provided a $58 million mezzanine loan for the development of Portals IV, a 356-unit multifamily project underway in the Southwest Waterfront neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Pearlmark originated the loan via its investment fund, Pearlmark Mezzanine Realty Partners VI LP. 

David Webb and John Rehberger of CBRE arranged financing for the development, along with Mark Witt of Pearlmark.  Kennedy Wilson provided the senior loan. The borrower and developer is Republic Properties, a subsidiary of the Republic Family of Cos.

Portals IV is situated within walking distance of two Metro stations and will be the final addition to the Portals complex, a 3 million-square-foot mixed-use development that comprises three office buildings, one luxury apartment building and a hotel.

Amenities at Portals IV will include a rooftop swimming pool and walkway, resident package locker room with dry cleaning pickup, fireplace lounge, fitness center and spin room, library, golf simulator, game room, coworking spaces, concierge services and a rooftop amenity lounge on the 13th floor. Outdoor grilling stations, private dining rooms, commercial laundry facilities and a coffee bar will also be available for resident use.

