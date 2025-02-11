Tuesday, February 11, 2025
AcquisitionsKentuckyLoansSoutheastStudent Housing

Pearlmark Provides Mezzanine Loan for 534-Bed Student Housing Property Near Western Kentucky University

by John Nelson

BOWLING GREEN, KY. — Pearlmark has provided a mezzanine loan for the acquisition of Midtown at WKU, a 534-bed student housing community located adjacent to Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. Eagle Realty Group provided the senior loan on behalf of the borrower, ABCampus. Greg Young of Colliers Mortgage arranged the financing.

Located on Center Street, Midtown at WKU features 189 units with bed-to-bath parity, as well as an amenity package that includes a fitness center, rooftop pool, study center, 24-hour maintenance staff, courtyard, clubhouse and private study rooms.

