Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Ruby at Brookfield Square features 231 units in Brookfield, Wis.
LoansMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Pearlmark Receives $7M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Suburban Milwaukee

by Kristin Harlow

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Pearlmark has received a $7 million mezzanine loan for the refinancing of The Ruby at Brookfield Square, a 231-unit apartment community in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield. The property is part of the larger mixed-use development, Brookfield Square, which is a redevelopment of a shopping mall completed in September 2023. The community consists of two four-story buildings connected by a skybridge. Amenities include a pool, golf simulator, fitness studio, lounge, game room, coworking spaces, storage units and a pet spa. Värde Partners provided the senior loan on behalf of Pearlmark Mezzanine Realty Partners V LP. Mark Witt of Pearlmark arranged the financing. Wingspan Development Group was the developer of the property.

You may also like

SPI Advisory Sells 254-Unit Oaks on Marketplace Apartments...

Matthews Real Estate Brokers $11M Sale of Industrial...

SLIB Arranges Sale of 188-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 23-Unit Multifamily...

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Opens...

Gantry Arranges $10.2M Acquisition Loan for Southern New...

MSquared, Kōz Development Receive $48M Financing for Workforce...

Garrett Cos. Divests of 164-Unit The Plaza Taos...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.5M Sale of Oasis...