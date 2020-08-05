Pearlmark, Sinatra Buy 340-Unit La Jolla Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between Chicago-based investment firm Pearlmark and Buffalo-based Sinatra & Co. Real Estate has acquired La Jolla Terrace, a 340-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. Built in 1984, the property was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a playground. The new ownership will implement a value-add program that will upgrade unit interiors and exterior amenity spaces. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.