Pearlstone, ATCO Properties to Develop 284-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Austin-based Pearlstone Properties and New York-based ATCO Properties & Management will develop The East Tower, a 284-unit multifamily project that will be located in Austin’s historic Rainey Street District. The 41-story building will offer an average unit size of 975 square feet, with 10 units being reserved for households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a rooftop clubhouse, pool, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, dog park and coworking space. STG Design is the project architect, and McCray & Co. is the interior designer. Wuest Group is the civil engineer, and AECOMHunt is the general contractor. Construction is expected to begin over the summer and to be complete in the first quarter of 2024.