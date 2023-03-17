Pearlstone Partners Breaks Ground on 182-Unit Multifamily Project in South Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Pearlstone Partners has broken ground on The Montage, a 182-unit multifamily project in South Austin. The condominium development will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will range in size from 520 to 1,400 square feet, as well as 12,872 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, clubhouse and a rooftop terrace. STG Design is the project architect, and Summit Design Build is the general contractor. Knighthead Funding provided construction financing. Completion is scheduled for spring 2025.