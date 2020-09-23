REBusinessOnline

Pearlstone Partners to Develop 113-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Cascade-Condominiums-Austin

Cascade Condominiums will be located at 2500 Longview St. in Austin on a rolling hill overlooking Lamar Boulevard and Pease Park, Austin’s first and oldest public park.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Pearlstone Project will develop Cascade Condominiums, a 113-unit multifamily project that will be located in the heart of historic Old West Austin. Designed by Mark Hart Architecture, the property will house two commercial units and offer amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coworking space and a resident clubhouse. Bartlett Cocke served as the general contractor for the project, and Austin-based Prospect Real Estate is the listing agent. Presales are expected to begin in October, with prices ranging from $280,000 to 635,000 per unit.

