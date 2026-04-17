Peavey Road Partners Buys 42,886 SF Industrial Property in Chaska, Minnesota

CHASKA, MINN. — Peavey Road Partners LLC has purchased a 42,886-square-foot industrial property at 4024 Peavey Road in Chaska for $3.1 million. The buyer plans to position the site for one of Minnesota’s first “mezzobusiness” cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and retail operations. The tenant will be Blom Inc., a Minnesota-based cannabis company pursuing a mezzobusiness license, the state’s most vertically integrated license type that allows for cultivation, manufacturing, processing, packaging and retail operations within a single platform.

United Prairie Bank provided acquisition financing for the transaction. In addition, Peavey Road Partners plans to invest approximately $4 million for building improvements to convert the former industrial facility into a state-compliant cultivation and retail operation. Kai Thomsen, principal at Lee & Associates Twin Cities, and Wade Shatzer of Equimax created Peavey Road Partners to address the unique real estate and capital challenges specific to Minnesota’s cannabis industry. Hudson Brothen of Cushman & Wakefield represneted the seller of the property, Highland Development.