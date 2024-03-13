PEBB, Banyan Ink Seven Retail Leases at Tradition Development in Port St. Lucie, Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have signed seven new retail tenants to join the roster at Shoppes @ the Heart of Tradition, a 71,000-square-foot shopping center within the Tradition master-planned development in Port St. Lucie.

The new tenants include Ace of Carts (1,950 square feet); Carmela Coffee (1,800 square feet); Cooper Orthodontist (1,800 square feet); The Joint Chiropractic (1,604 square feet); Papa John’s Pizza (1,602 square feet); Robeks Smoothie (1,340 square feet); and Swift Mediterranean Grill (2,770 square feet).

Aldi (19,231 square feet) anchors the shopping center, which has three inline spaces available for lease and three available outparcel sites ranging from one to three acres. PEBB and Banyan expect to complete exterior construction of Shoppes @ the Heart of Tradition this summer, with tenant build-outs commencing after.