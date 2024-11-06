Wednesday, November 6, 2024
PEBB, Banyan to Develop 14.2-Acre Retail Project at Tradition Development in Port St. Lucie, Florida

by John Nelson

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have acquired a land parcel in Port St. Lucie with plans to develop a 14.2-acre retail project at the site. Dubbed the Shoppes at Southern Grove, the retail center will be situated within the Tradition master-planned community.

This marks the second retail development within Tradition for the joint venture, which acquired the 23-acre site from an entity doing business as Mattamy Palm Beach LLC for $7.5 million. Upon completion, the project will feature a shopping center with additional outparcels available for ground lease ranging in size from 1 to 2.4 acres.

