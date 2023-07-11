Tuesday, July 11, 2023
PEBB, Banyan Underway on 10-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Delray Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have started construction on Atlantic II, a 10-acre mixed-use project located at 8778 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach. Upon completion, which is scheduled for mid-2024, the development will feature a 10,000-square-foot, multi-tenant retail building, 100,000 square feet of self-storage space and a car wash outparcel. The outparcel is currently under contract for sale, and Paradise Grills has signed a lease to occupy 6,000 square feet in the retail building. Liberty Investment Properties, which develops self-storage properties, is partnering with the joint venture on the development.

