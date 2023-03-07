Pebb Capital Breaks Ground on Sundy Village Mixed-Use Project in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Pebb Capital has broken ground on Sundy Village, a mixed-use development located at 22 W. Atlantic Ave. in downtown Delray Beach. Designed by Gensler and RLC Architects, the seven-acre development will feature 99,000 square feet of Class A offices, more than 28,000 square feet of shops and restaurants and multiple structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places that will be preserved throughout the development process. This includes the Sundy House, the oldest house in Delray Beach, in addition to The Rectory and the Cathcart House. The general contractor, Bluewater Builders, expects to deliver Sundy Village by summer 2024. CBRE oversees Sundy Village’s office leasing, while Vertical Real Estate handles retail leasing.