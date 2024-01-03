Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Pebb Capital Obtains $173M Construction Loan for Sundy Village Development in South Florida

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Pebb Capital has obtained a $173 million construction loan for Sundy Village, a mixed-use development underway at 22 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach, a city in South Florida’s Palm Beach County. Monroe Capital and J.P. Morgan provided the construction loan. Pebb Capital broke ground on the $240 million development in early 2023 with plans for a summer 2024 opening.

Sundy Village will feature more than 28,000 square feet of experiential retail space and 180,000 square feet of Class A offices, of which Pebb Capital has preleased 141,400 square feet. The tenant roster includes restaurants Barcelona Wine Bar and Double Knot and office tenant Vertical Bridge.

Joe Freitas and John Criddle of CBRE oversee Sundy Village’s office leasing and Sara Wolfe of Vertical Real Estate handles retail leasing. The design-build team includes general contractor Bluewater Builders.

