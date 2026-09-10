Pebb Capital Obtains $223M Loan for Refinancing of Sundy Village in Delray Beach, Florida

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Pebb Capital has received a $223 million loan for the refinancing of Sundy Village, a seven-acre mixed-use campus under development in downtown Delray Beach, a coastal city in South Florida’s Palm Beach County.

J.P. Morgan and Hudson Bay Capital provided construction financing for Phase II, replacing the project’s existing construction loan while providing additional capital for tenant improvements. J.P. Morgan also provided the original construction financing for Phase I of the project, along with Monroe Capital. Sean Reimer, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz and Dustin Stolly of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing.

Phase I of Sundy Village comprises 100,000 square feet of office space, 30,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, indoor-outdoor gathering spaces and 268 parking spaces. Tenants include Vertical Bridge, Industrious, Barcelona Wine Bar, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Double Knot, Drinking Pig BBQ, Maman, Dragonfly MRI, JTC and Fairstead Development, among others.

Phase II will add a 79,141-square-foot, standalone office building, a 165-space parking garage and 3,400 square feet of ground-floor retail space.