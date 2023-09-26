Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The Ocean Walk shopping center features 492 surface parking spaces, four retail structures and 873 feet of unobstructed oceanfront.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Pebb Capital Sells Ocean Walk Retail Center in Singer Island, Florida for $19.2M

by John Nelson

SINGER ISLAND, FLA. — Pebb Capital has sold Ocean Walk, a 65,908-square-foot shopping center located at 2401 N. Ocean Ave. in Singer Island, for $19.2 million. The Boca Raton, Fla.-based investment firm purchased the center in 2017 for nearly $7.6 million, at which time the center was 53 percent leased. The property is now fully leased to tenants including Wings Beachwear, 7-Eleven, Mulligan’s Beach House and Johnny Longboats. Situated on 10.5 acres, Ocean Walk features 492 surface parking spaces, four retail structures and 873 feet of unobstructed oceanfront. Danny Finkle, Jorge Portela, Eric Williams and Kim Flores of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

You may also like

Comstock Signs Two Restaurant Tenants for Phase II...

InterFace Panel: With Limited Availability in Texas, Retail...

Extract Production Sells Industrial Flex Property in Midland...

Wu Property Management Buys 103,047 SF Shopping Center...

Fritsche Anderson Arranges Sale of 68,000 Industrial Park...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates Sale of Eight-Unit Apartment...

Archway Equities, Virtú Investments Buy The James Multifamily...

Plaza Cos., Ryan Cos. Sell Ironwood Medical Pavilion...

Chef Johnny Clark to Open Anelya Ukrainian Restaurant...