Pebb Capital Sells Ocean Walk Retail Center in Singer Island, Florida for $19.2M

SINGER ISLAND, FLA. — Pebb Capital has sold Ocean Walk, a 65,908-square-foot shopping center located at 2401 N. Ocean Ave. in Singer Island, for $19.2 million. The Boca Raton, Fla.-based investment firm purchased the center in 2017 for nearly $7.6 million, at which time the center was 53 percent leased. The property is now fully leased to tenants including Wings Beachwear, 7-Eleven, Mulligan’s Beach House and Johnny Longboats. Situated on 10.5 acres, Ocean Walk features 492 surface parking spaces, four retail structures and 873 feet of unobstructed oceanfront. Danny Finkle, Jorge Portela, Eric Williams and Kim Flores of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.