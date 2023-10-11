Pebb Capital Signs 136,852 SF of Leases at Sundy Village Mixed-Use Development in Delray Beach, Florida

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Pebb Capital has signed 136,852 square feet of retail, restaurant and commercial office leases at Sundy Village, a mixed-use development underway in Delray Beach. The new tenants include communications infrastructure provider Vertical Bridge, Barcelona Wine Bar and a Schulson Collective project by chef and restauranteur Michael Schulson.

Additionally, Pebb Capital will relocate its Boca Raton headquarters to Sundy Village in one of the property’s standalone office buildings, taking approximately 5,600 square feet of office space. The firm has also signed a 79,141-square-foot lease on the neighboring block, located at 100 S.E. 1st Ave., for a build-to-suit corporate headquarters relocation of an undisclosed, publicly traded company.

Sundy Village will span across six buildings on approximately seven acres at 22 W. Atlantic Ave. Joe Freitas and John Criddle of CBRE oversee the Sundy Village’s office leasing, and Sara Wolfe of Vertical Real Estate handles retail leasing. Pebb Capital broke ground on the project in February, with delivery estimated for summer 2024. The project team includes Gensler and RLC Architects.