PEBB Enterprises, Banyan Development Receive $27M Construction Loan for Mixed-Use Development in Palm Beach County

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Mixed-Use, Retail, Southeast

A 26,000-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor Mainstreet at Boynton, which will also feature a Wawa on an outparcel.

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. — PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have received $27 million in financing for their Mainstreet at Boynton mixed-use project underway in Boynton Beach. Buffalo, N.Y.-based M&T Bank provided the loan. The property is situated at 6405 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., 13 miles north of Boca Raton in Palm Beach County. A 26,000-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the project, which will also feature a Wawa on an outparcel. The retail portion is 85 percent preleased. A 158-bed, 117,000-square-foot co-living facility will also be a part of the project. Jupiter, Fla.-based general contractor Mason Construction expects to complete the project in second-quarter 2021.