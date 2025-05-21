PEBB Enterprises, Banyan Development Sell Shopping Center in Port St. Lucie, Florida for $32M

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — A joint venture between PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development has sold The Shoppes at the Heart of Tradition, a 71,000-square-foot shopping center located within the master-planned community of Tradition in Port St. Lucie, for $32 million. One Investment Group represented the buyer, an entity doing business as 4Y Plaza LLC, in the transaction.

The center — which was completed in 2024 — is anchored by Aldi. Additional tenants include Papa John’s Pizza, Carmela Coffee, Kyle G’s Amore Italian Chophouse, Spanish restaurant Port Tradition, Tomalty Dental, Peach Cobbler Factory, Picasso Nails & Spa, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and Swift Mediterranean Grill. Tradition, which opened in 2003, spans approximately 8,300 acres and features a variety of residential, retail and commercial spaces.

PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development are also developing Shoppes at Southern Grove within Tradition, which will include a 14.2-acre retail development with additional outparcels available for ground lease.