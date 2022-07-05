REBusinessOnline

Pebb Enterprises, Contrarian Capital Acquire Boca Raton Offices for $29.9M

Meridian Office Center comprises two single-tenant net leased office buildings in Boca Raton, Fla.

BOCA RATON, FLA. — A partnership between Pebb Enterprises and Contrarian Capital Management has purchased Meridian Office Center, two single-tenant net-leased office buildings situated within The Park at Broken Sound in Boca Raton. Christian Lee, Jose Lobon and Marcos Minaya of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the $29.9 million transaction. Cross Country Healthcare occupies the 70,406-square-foot building located at 6551 Park of Commerce Blvd., and Lexis Nexis occupies the 61,274-square-foot building located at 6601 Park of Commerce Blvd. Professional Bank provided acquisition financing for the deal. Meridian Office Center is Pebb’s third acquisition within the 700-acre Park at Broken Sound development, which is situated off I-95.

