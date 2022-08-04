REBusinessOnline

PEBB Enterprises, Contrarian Capital Management Sell Shopping Center in Overland Park for $16.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Retail

Cherry Hill Properties purchased Pinnacle Village.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — PEBB Enterprises and Contrarian Capital Management have sold the Pinnacle Village shopping center in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park for $16.8 million. Lawrence, Kan.-based Cherry Hill Properties was the buyer. PEBB and Contrarian purchased Pinnacle Village in May 2018 and enhanced the 108,729-square-foot center through leasing activity and property improvements. DSW and Michaels are anchor tenants at the property, which is 90 percent leased. Additional tenants include Firehouse Subs, Goldfish Swim School and First Watch. Evan Halkias and Jeffrey Benz of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers.

