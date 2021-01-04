REBusinessOnline

PEBB Enterprises, Sagamore Hill Buy 188,109 SF Shopping Center on Long Island

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — A partnership between South Florida-based PEBB Enterprises and New York-based Sagamore Hill Partners has purchased Soundview Marketplace, a 188,109-square-foot shopping center located in the Long Island hamlet of Port Washington. The 11-acre property was built in phases between 1962 and 1977 and houses tenants such as T.J. Maxx, Target, Walgreens and Ace Hardware. John Bell, Jon Kleinberg and Patrick Heeg of Transwestern represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  