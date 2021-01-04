PEBB Enterprises, Sagamore Hill Buy 188,109 SF Shopping Center on Long Island

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — A partnership between South Florida-based PEBB Enterprises and New York-based Sagamore Hill Partners has purchased Soundview Marketplace, a 188,109-square-foot shopping center located in the Long Island hamlet of Port Washington. The 11-acre property was built in phases between 1962 and 1977 and houses tenants such as T.J. Maxx, Target, Walgreens and Ace Hardware. John Bell, Jon Kleinberg and Patrick Heeg of Transwestern represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.