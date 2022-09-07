REBusinessOnline

PEBB Enterprises Sells Concord Station Retail Center Near Charlotte for $15.2M

Built in 2004, Concord Station was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Big Blue Swim School, McAlister’s Deli, Guitar Center, The UPS Store and Wild Birds Unlimited.

CONCORD, N.C. — PEBB Enterprises, a South Florida-based private equity real estate investment firm, has sold Concord Station, a 45,569-square-foot retail center located at 8591 Concord Mills Blvd. in the Charlotte suburb of Concord. The buyer, an entity doing business as South Coast Commercial LLC, purchased the center for $15.2 million. Evan Halkias and Margaret Jones of Cushman & Wakefield represented PEBB in the transaction. Situated at the entrance of Simon’s newly renovated Concord Mills Mall, Concord Station was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Big Blue Swim School, McAlister’s Deli, Guitar Center, The UPS Store and Wild Birds Unlimited. The property, which offers direct access to I-85, was constructed on 6.3 acres in 2004.

