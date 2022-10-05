PEBB Enterprises Sells Retail Center Near Columbus for $10M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

GAHANNA, OHIO — PEBB Enterprises has sold Hunter’s Ridge Shopping Center in Gahanna near Columbus for $10 million. WB Ventures LLC purchased the 84,724-square-foot retail center, which is 93 percent leased. Planet Fitness and Goodwill are the anchor tenants. PEBB acquired the asset in 2018. The property was originally built in 1975. Evan Halkias and Hank Davis of Cushman & Wakefield represented PEBB in the sale.