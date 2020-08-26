REBusinessOnline

PEBB Enterprises Sells Tires Plus-Occupied Retail Property in Overland Park for $2.2M

The building spans 7,740 square feet and is located within the larger Pinnacle Village shopping center.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — PEBB Enterprises has sold a retail property leased to Tires Plus at its Pinnacle Village shopping center for $2.2 million. Four Corners Property Trust purchased the 7,740-square-foot building, which is located in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. Colliers International brokered the sale. PEBB acquired the 126,909-square-foot Pinnacle Village in May 2018. DSW and Michael’s are the anchor tenants.

