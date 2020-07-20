REBusinessOnline

Pebb Enterprises to Build Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Jacksonville

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

ST. JOHNS, FLA. — Pebb Enterprises has unveiled its plans for a new 58,900-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in St. Johns. Publix will occupy 48,400 square feet at the center, which will feature 10,500 square feet of in-line retail space. Publix Liquor Store and Lavender Spa have also signed leases at the space. Pebb Enterprises closed on the $2.8 million land sale July 10 and has begun site work. The Boca Raton, Fla.-based developer expects to deliver the property in summer 2021. The site is located at 855 County Road 210 W., across the street from Beachwalk, a 3,000-acre community that includes residences, retail, office and industrial space, as well as a planned 100-room hotel. Chris Stewart and Jenny Schuemann of Pebb Enterprises are handling leasing efforts for the Publix-anchored property.

