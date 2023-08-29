PEBB, Falcone Group Sign Three New Restaurants to Beachwalk Mixed-Use Project in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group have signed three new restaurant tenants to join Beachwalk, a mixed-use project currently underway in Jacksonville. Starbucks Coffee, Fancy Sushi and Playa Bowls will occupy 2,500, 1,500 and 1,200 square feet, respectively. The new leases bring the retail and restaurant space at the development, which totals 170,000 square feet, to 55 percent occupancy.

Other tenants at the project include Fysh Bar & Grill, Noire Nail Bar, F45 Fitness, BurgerFi, Supercuts, Kilwins, Bagels R Us, Island Fin Poke, The Covery and Union 76 Daybreak Market. Upon completion, the development will also feature a 130-room hotel and 348-unit apartment community.