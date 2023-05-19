PEBB, Intalex Capital Acquire 343,500 SF Office Building in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — PEBB Capital and Intalex Capital, in partnership with CDS International Holdings Inc., have acquired 110 East, an office building located in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The 24-story property comprises 343,500 square feet of office space. Christian Lee, Andrew Chilgren, Marcos Minaya and Sean Kelley of CBRE brokered the transaction on behalf of both the buyers and the seller, Stockbridge. The sales price was not disclosed, but multiple media outlets have reported that 110 East traded for $43 million.

Travis Herring and Katherine Ridgway of Cushman & Wakefield are working with PEBB and Intalex to oversee leasing of the building, and the partnership has secured 76,000 square feet of new tenancy, with 125,000 square feet of new leases currently in negotiation. Plans for the property include multimillion-dollar renovations to common areas. Greenwall Capital Management advised CDS in the transaction, and Kapp Morrison LLP provided legal representation.