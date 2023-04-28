Friday, April 28, 2023
Sprout Farmers Market anchors the shopping center in Delray Beach, Fla.
PEBB Signs Retail Leases Totaling 27,099 SF at Delray Landing in South Florida

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — PEBB Enterprises has signed new retail leases totaling 27,099 square feet at Delray Landing, a shopping center the company is currently redeveloping in Delray Beach. Retro Fitness will occupy 17,299 square feet at the property, and Crown Wine will lease 4,100 square feet. Keke’s Breakfast Café and a dentist office will also open at the center, leasing 4,200 and 1,500 square feet, respectively. Sprouts Farmers Market anchors the property, which is also leased to Burger King and Taco Bell. PEBB acquired the shopping center, which is located at 5024-5070 W. Atlantic Ave., in June 2021 in a joint venture with Topvalco Inc. A grand reopening is scheduled for this summer.

