Pebblebrook Agrees to Sell Union Station Hotel in Downtown Nashville for $56M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Southeast, Tennessee

Amenities at Union Station Hotel in downtown Nashville, Tenn., include a restaurant and bar, fitness center, business center, valet parking and meeting and event space.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has agreed to sell Union Station Hotel, a 125-room hotel in downtown Nashville, for $56 million. The hotel is part of Marriott’s Autograph collection. The historic property is situated at 1001 Broadway in a former railroad terminal that opened in 1900. Amenities at the property include a restaurant and bar, fitness center, business center, valet parking and meeting and event space. Pebblebrook expects the sale to close in the third quarter of this year. The hotel opened in 1986 and became a member of Historic Hotels of America in 2015. Historic Hotels of America is the official program of the nonprofit organization National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing historic hotels. The buyer was not disclosed.