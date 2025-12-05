Friday, December 5, 2025
Vinayaka Hospitality purchased the 752-room property.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sells Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago Hotel for $72M

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PB) has sold the 752-room Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago hotel for $72 million. Mark Perkowski of Draper and Kramer’s Commercial Finance Group arranged a $54 million acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, Vinayaka Hospitality. A life insurance company provided the loan. The hotel is located at 909 N. Michigan Ave. along the Magnificent Mile. For the trailing 12 months that ended Sept. 30, the hotel generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $4.6 million and net operating income of $2.5 million, according to Pebblebrook.

