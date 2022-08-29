Pebblebrook Sells Hotel Spero in San Francisco for $71M

SAN FRANCISCO — Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has completed the sale of Hotel Spero, located at 405 Taylor St. in San Francisco. An undisclosed third party acquired the asset for $71 million.

The hotel features 236 guest rooms. Proceeds of the sale will be used for general corporate purposes and reducing Pebblebrook’s outstanding debt associated with recent hotel acquisitions.