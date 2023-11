ORANGE, N.J. — Locally based development and management firm PEEK Properties has begun leasing The Highland, a 138-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Orange. The five-story building houses a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments that range in size from 533 to 1,163 square feet. Amenities include a resident lounge, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.