PEEK Properties Begins Leasing 90-Unit Apartment Complex in Orange, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ORANGE, N.J. — Local owner-operator PEEK Properties has begun leasing PINNACLE Orange Crossing, a 90-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Orange. The transit-served site is located within an opportunity zone, and the complex represents the third and final phase of a larger development that now totals 239 units. Residences at PINNACLE Orange Crossing come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge and a rooftop terrace. Rents start at approximately $2,200 per month.

