PEEK Properties, Circle Squared Receive $20.5M in Financing for Northern New Jersey Apartment Project

by Taylor Williams

ORANGE, N.J. — A partnership between PEEK Properties and Circle Squared Alternative Investments has received $20.5 million in construction and permanent financing for The Lincoln, a 102-unit multifamily project located in the Northern New Jersey community of Orange. The property will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, tenant lounge and a courtyard deck. Amboy Bank provided the debt. Inglese Architects & Engineering is designing the project. Completion is slated for next spring.

