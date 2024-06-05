PEEK Properties, Circle Squared Receive $20.5M in Financing for Northern New Jersey Apartment Project

ORANGE, N.J. — A partnership between PEEK Properties and Circle Squared Alternative Investments has received $20.5 million in construction and permanent financing for The Lincoln, a 102-unit multifamily project located in the Northern New Jersey community of Orange. The property will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, tenant lounge and a courtyard deck. Amboy Bank provided the debt. Inglese Architects & Engineering is designing the project. Completion is slated for next spring.