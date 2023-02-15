REBusinessOnline

PEF Advisors Acquires 198-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Homewood, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Freedom Village serves residents who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income.

HOMEWOOD, ILL. — Preservation Equity Fund Advisors LLC (PEF Advisors) has acquired Freedom Village, a 198-unit affordable seniors housing community in Homewood, a southern suburb of Chicago. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Originally built in 1998 with tax credits from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, the property rises three stories. All of the units are reserved for residents who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income. As of November 2022, the community was 98.5 percent leased. Amenities include a community kitchen, outdoor patio, fitness center, game room, library and laundry facilities.





