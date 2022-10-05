PEF Advisors Acquires 75-Unit Rainier Vista Affordable Seniors Housing Property in Pacific, Washington

PACIFIC, WASH. — Preservation Equity Fund Advisors (PEF Advisors) has purchased Rainier Vista, an affordable seniors housing property in Pacific. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Originally developed in 2003 with low-income housing tax credits, Rainier Vista offers one three-story building with 75 one- and two-bedroom units for affordable housing for seniors age 55 and older. Units offer refrigerators, self-cleaning ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, garbage disposals and storage lockers. The community includes 20 units designated for residents earning 30 percent of area median income (AMI), 25 units for residents at 50 percent AMI and five units for residents at 60 percent AMI. The remaining 25 units are market rate.

At the time of sale, the property was 96 percent occupied. Community amenities include a leasing office, clubhouse, library, fitness center, salon, elevator service, three on-site laundry facilities, a knitting room, courtyard community garden and barbecue area.