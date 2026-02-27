Friday, February 27, 2026
The new AC Hotel Scottsdale Old Town features Cielito, a 70-seat rooftop bar and restaurant developed in collaboration with The Wayfaring Group. (Photo credit: Jaala James)
PEG Cos. Opens 168-Room AC Hotel Scottsdale Old Town in Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — PEG Cos., as developer, co-owner and manager, has opened AC Hotel Scottsdale Old Town, a six-story AC Hotels by Marriott asset at 7117 E. 3rd Ave. in Scottsdale. The hotel features 168 guest rooms, the brand’s signature AC Lounge and AC Kitchen, a 24/7 fitness center, rooftop pool and purpose-designed meeting and event rooms.

The property also features a three-level underground parking garage and pet-friendly accommodations for guests traveling with small dogs up to 50 pounds. Additionally, Cielito, a rooftop bar and restaurant developed in collaboration with The Wayfaring Group, features 70 seats.

