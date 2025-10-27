Monday, October 27, 2025
The 9,610-square-foot Chatham Plaza is positioned within Chatham Market, a 420,000-square-foot shopping center anchored by Lowe’s.
Pegasus Arranges $3.2M Sale of Chatham Plaza Retail Property in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Pegasus, in cooperation with ParaSell Inc., has arranged the $3.2 million sale of Chatham Plaza, a fully occupied, four-tenant retail strip center positioned within Chatham Market in Chicago. Tenants include Athletico, H&R Block and UPS. The property totals 9,610 square feet, and the weighted average lease term is six years. Katherine Weaver of Pegasus represented the seller, a private fund based in Chicago. The buyer was a Texas-based private fund. The sales price represented a cap rate of 8.5 percent.

