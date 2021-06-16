Pegasus Arranges $4.7M Sale of Starbucks-Anchored Retail Center in Dothan, Alabama

DOTHAN, ALA. — Pegasus Investments Real Estate Advisory Inc. has arranged the $4.7 million sale of a newly constructed retail center located in Dothan known as Dothan Commons. The property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Starbucks, AT&T, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Southern Nutrition and Everly Nail Spa. The center features the very first Starbucks drive-thru in the Wiregrass region and is the only Starbucks drive-thru location within almost 100 miles.

David Chasin of Pegasus represented the seller, an unnamed retail and shopping center developer based in the Southeast, in the sale. Bill Howard of Bennett Realty & Development LLC, a New Jersey-based firm, represented the buyer, an undisclosed high net-worth investor. Tyler Johnson of Pegasus Capital Markets Inc. arranged debt financing on behalf of the buyer, and Seth Bell of Pegasus Asset Management Inc. is providing ongoing property management.