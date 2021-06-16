REBusinessOnline

Pegasus Arranges $4.7M Sale of Starbucks-Anchored Retail Center in Dothan, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

Dothan Commons

The property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Starbucks, AT&T, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Southern Nutrition and Everly Nail Spa.

DOTHAN, ALA. — Pegasus Investments Real Estate Advisory Inc. has arranged the $4.7 million sale of a newly constructed retail center located in Dothan known as Dothan Commons. The property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Starbucks, AT&T, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Southern Nutrition and Everly Nail Spa. The center features the very first Starbucks drive-thru in the Wiregrass region and is the only Starbucks drive-thru location within almost 100 miles.

David Chasin of Pegasus represented the seller, an unnamed retail and shopping center developer based in the Southeast, in the sale. Bill Howard of Bennett Realty & Development LLC, a New Jersey-based firm, represented the buyer, an undisclosed high net-worth investor. Tyler Johnson of Pegasus Capital Markets Inc. arranged debt financing on behalf of the buyer, and Seth Bell of Pegasus Asset Management Inc. is providing ongoing property management.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews