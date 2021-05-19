REBusinessOnline

Pegasus Group Acquires 575-Unit Self-Storage Facility in South Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

All Stor South. Congress in Austin offers a relatively even mix of climate- and non-climate-controlled units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York City-based investment firm The Pegasus Group has acquired All Stor South Congress, a 575-unit self-storage facility in South Austin. The property opened in July 2018 and consists of 298 climate-controlled and 227 non-climate-controlled drive-up units, in addition to four parking spaces for rent. Brian Somoza and Steve Mellon of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of locally based development firm Endeavor Real Estate Group, in the transaction. Pegasus Group will manage the property under its Central Self Storage flag.

