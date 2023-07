MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Pegasus Industries, a provider of farming equipment, has signed a 171,398-square-foot industrial lease at McKinney Trade Center in metro Dallas. The property, which is under construction, sits on 36 acres and is now fully preleased. Brett Lewis of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Adam Graham and Ken Wesson, also with Lee & Associates, represented the landlord, Chicago-based ML Realty Partners.