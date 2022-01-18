Pegasus Real Estate Acquires 271,100 SF Industrial Portfolio in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Pegasus Real Estate has acquired a two-property industrial portfolio totaling 271,100 square feet in Irving. The portfolio comprises a fully leased, 92,051-square-foot building and a 12-building complex that was 93 percent leased at the time of sale. The properties were built in phases between 1981 and 1999 and feature 12- to 18-foot clear heights. Stephen Bailey, Dustin Volz, Wesley Gilmer and Pauli Kerr of JLL represented the seller, Fort Worth-based Fort Capital, in the transaction. Dustin Dulin and Wyatt Simmons, also with JLL, arranged floating-rate acquisition financing on behalf of Pegasus Real Estate.