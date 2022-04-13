Pegasus Real Estate, Thackeray Partners Buy 224-Unit Apartment Community in San Antonio

NOAH Apartments in San Antonio totals 224 units. The property was built in 1994.

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between Pegasus Real Estate and Thackeray Partners has purchased NOAH Apartments, a 224-unit multifamily community in San Antonio’s Alamo Heights neighborhood. The garden-style property was built in 1994. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen and a pet park. Ryan Epstein, Forrest Bass and Matt Pohl of Walker & Dunlop represented the partnership and the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Tom Toland and Matt Newton, also with Walker & Dunlop, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the new ownership, which plans to implement a value-add program.