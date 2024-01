PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Peinado Construction, a Texas-based general contractor that specializes in industrial projects, has opened a new office in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. Peinado first established its presence in the region with industrial projects for major end users like Caterpillar and Carrier Corp. and most recently completed a 141,282-square-foot data center project in Pflugerville for Skybox and Prologis. Ed Motley will lead the new office as executive vice president.