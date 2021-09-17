REBusinessOnline

Pelican BioThermal Signs 117,242 SF Industrial Lease in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Minnesota

The company is expanding and relocating to 10100 89th Ave. in Maple Grove.

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — Pelican BioThermal has leased 117,242 square feet of distribution and production space at 10100 89th Ave. in Maple Grove, a suburb of Minneapolis. The company manufactures temperature-controlled packaging solutions for the transport of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, ventilators and blood supplies. Pelican BioThermal is expanding and relocating its headquarters from 70,000 square feet in Plymouth, Minn. Jared Scaringe, Ryan Foley and Mike Bowen of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord was not disclosed.

